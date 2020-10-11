PATSY KAY COLLINS, 83, of Indianapolis, Ind., passed peacefully on the morning of October 3, 2020, with her husband, Jack Stanley Collins, by her side at their home in Hoosier Village. They recently celebrated 50 years of a loving and passionate marriage on June 20, 2020. Patsy “Pat” was born on May 21, 1937, in Huntington, West Virginia, to Claire and Flora Brewer. She moved with her family to Indianapolis and graduated from Butler University, launching her exemplary career as a much-loved schoolteacher. Teaching was Patsy’s passion and included many years at Grandview and Crooked Creek Elementary Schools, adult education programs, English-as-a-second-language and curriculum development, mostly in Indianapolis, and then Philadelphia and Kokomo. In Philadelphia, she enjoyed a position at the Franklin Institute with experimental teaching practices, became an international family liaison for new Philadelphia families, and served on the Mayor’s Commission of Literacy. Her mentorship involved much more than just the daily lesson and often resulted in close, long-term relationships with her students. Pat was active in several churches and charities throughout her life including Habitat for Humanity, Stephen’s Ministries, Boys and Girls Club, Church of the Savior, and many others. Her heart for Jesus was evident in everything she did. She placed her faith and family at the center of her life, and shared her passion for her Christian faith with many. Jack and Pat met and married at the Church of the Savior, and then shared a life of service throughout their marriage as church elders, serving on task forces, hosting Bible studies, and many other roles in the church. Pat cherished relationships and was quick to make new friends throughout her life, and sent many beautifully written notes to them with thoughtful words of love and encouragement. She enjoyed attending the symphony, visiting botanical gardens, strolling with an ice cream cone, enjoying tea with friends, staying in touch with her Pi Phi Sorority Sisters, celebrating at family gatherings, cheerleading at Purdue and Butler games and anything involving chocolate. She was best known for being gracious and kind to everyone who crossed her path. Pat is survived by her husband, Jack Collins; and five children, Cindy George (Craig), Blaine Collins (Flora), Lisa Hanger (Larry), Jeff Townsend (Theresa) and Steve Townsend. She was predeceased by three beloved sisters, Claire Marie Verwer (Joe), Nancy Bell Franklin (Al) and Gay Louise Burnside (David). Visitation will be Friday, October 16, 2020, from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Road, Fishers, Ind. Seating will be limited due to COVID-19. A Tribucast will be available for those that cannot attend in person at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/93175360. The broadcast will be available at 2 p.m. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Jack & Patsy Collins Charitable Fund with the Christian Church Foundation, P.O. Box 1986, Indianapolis, IN 46206-1986, Attn: Jack and Patsy Collins Charitable Fund (800-668-8016). This fund helps support Bethany College’s Timothy Fund, Week of Compassion and Disciples Home Missions of the Christian Church. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- More businesses opening at The Summit
- Morrisey says he's not quarantining after Trump White House meeting
- Mandt says he will serve if elected in November
- Britt's brigade: A South Point mother tackles breast cancer
- No mercy recommended after Sheffield found guilty of first-degree murder, malicious wounding
- Mildred-Mitchell Bateman Hospital nurse dies of COVID-19
- Man charged after accidentally shooting child while handling gun
- Hutchinson to compete in national pageant
- WESLEY ALLEN SITES I
- Work begins to transform Mountain Health Arena plaza
Images
Collections
- Photos: 18th annual Ride With Cops
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Hurricane, football
- Photos: Send off celebration for Dr. Neal Gibbins
- Photos: State Treasurer John Perdue visits kids at Cabell County Public Library
- Photos: Corn maze at Cooper Family Farms
- Photos: Pet Blessings at Christ the King Lutheran Church
- Photos: Ironton vs. Cincinnati Sycamore, football
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Coal Grove, football
- Photos: West Virginia Pumpkin Festival conducts reverse parade
- Photos: Marshall vs. Western Kentucky, football