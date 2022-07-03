Patsy Ruth Bledsoe
PATSY RUTH BLEDSOE, 92, of Barboursville, W.Va., left her earthly home to meet her Lord and Savior in Heaven on July 1, 2022. There she will join her husband of 61 years, Silas Elmo Bledsoe, and two daughters, Carmen Marie Bledsoe and Lora Gail Adkins, along with many of her other family members. She was the daughter of the late Oscar and Ruth Smith of Proctorville, Ohio. She was also preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters. She is survived by one daughter, Patty Pauley, and husband, Rick Pauley; three grandchildren, Myra Bartilson (Bryan) of Scott Depot, W.Va., Shannon Cazad (Tara) of Lucas, Texas and Jon Wilkes of Milton, W.Va.; three great-grandchildren, whom she dearly loved, Benjamin Bartilson, Carmen Bartilson and Owen Cazad. She is also survived by one sister, Betty Hall of Milton, W.Va., and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Dr. David Lemming. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

