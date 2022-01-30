PATTY MARIE SALYERS, 88, of Huntington, West Virginia, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at her residence. She was born March 14, 1933, in Huntington, West Virginia, daughter of the late GeorgiaAnn Kelly. In addition to her mother, Patty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank Salyers; two children, Frank Nicholas Salyers, Tammy Marie Anderson; and seven brothers. Patty is survived by her children, Katherine “Kathy” Sullivan, Rebecca Ann Ross, Sheila Yvonne Wells and Diana Salyers; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. No services are scheduled at this time. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, W.Va., is caring for the family. Online memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you