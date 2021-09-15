PATTY PERDUE, 86, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, in Madison Park Manor. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Bob Withers and Pastor Tim Jayne. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. The funeral will be livestreamed on the Reger Funeral Home website. She was born on June 25, 1935, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Sankie and Ruth Hazlette Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband of 48 years, Johnny Perdue; one great-grandchild also preceded her, Amos James Pike, a brother Douglas Smith, and a baby sister JoAnn. She was a homemaker and was a member of 7th Avenue Baptist Church and attended Buffalo Valley Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Buffalo High School in 1953 where she met and married her high school sweet heart Johnny. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Kathy and Alan Wellman and son and daughter-in-law Paul and Lisa Perdue; grandchildren and spouses Joshua and Beth Perdue, Jeremy and Emily Wellman, Joseph and Nichole Wellman, Jameson Wellman and Jilleann and Brendan Pike; great-grandchildren include Johnathan, Kathryn and Olivia Perdue and their mother Meghan; one brother Timothy Smith and five sisters, Sandra Snyder, Barbara McAfee, Judy Damron, Beverly Smith and Deborah Lemons. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va. The family requests that you follow the CDC and State of WV Health Department Covid-19 guidelines for masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Buffalo Valley Baptist Church Building Fund. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
