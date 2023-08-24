The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

PAUL ALLEN WEAVER, 46, of South Charleston, W.Va., son of the late Floyd and Kathy Weaver, died Aug. 16. He was a musician and Social Worker. There will be a celebration of life from 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at the West Virginia State University Erickson Alumni Center in Institute, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Paul's Go Fund Me campaign to cover his final expenses. If you'd like to do something for his dogs Margot and Baby Cakes they could use pet store gift cards, chewies, snacks, and squeaky toys. Arrangements are directed by Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you