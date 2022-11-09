Paul Carson Clevenger
SYSTEM

PAUL CARSON CLEVENGER was born on November 17, 1936, in Bartley, West Virginia. He peacefully passed away on November 5, 2022, surrounded by his family, at 85 years old.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 65 years, Betty June Clevenger; children: Lisa Renee Vogelbacher and Paul Brent Clevenger; grandchildren: Johnna Rossbach, Christen Combs, David Vogelbacher, and Paul Derek Clevenger; great-grandchildren: Paul Aiden Clevenger, Connor Combs, Colin Combs, Greysen Clevenger, Violet Rossbach, Mary Rossbach, and Maya Vogelbacher; sisters: Jean Eggleston, and Brenda Horn.

