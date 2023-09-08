PAUL D. LUCAS, 83, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 17, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grace (Ball) and Wayde Lucas, his brothers Wayde and Harold Lucas, his sister Gloria Hutchinson, and his son-in-law Boyd Hanson. He is survived by his loving wife Dorinda, his son Scott (Adria) Lucas, and his daughter Melissa Hanson. Paul is also survived by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren that he loved beyond measure. Paul attended Jefferson Avenue Church of God. A celebration of life will be held at the church on September 9, 2023, with visitaion at 3 p.m., and the service at 4:15 p.m. Donations may be made to Jefferson Avenue Church of God in lieu of flowers.
