PAUL D. POWERS, 89, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. He was born February 12, 1931, in Wayne County, W.Va., son of the late Burgin and Thelma Powers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Ray, Leon, Earl and Lyle Powers. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carolyn Sue Powers, two children, Joseph (Carolyn F.) Powers and Nancy (Dr. Brad) McCoy, and two grandsons, Patrick McCoy and Paul David McCoy. He was a U.S. Air Force Korean War veteran. He worked 30 years in the grocery business for Northern Paper Company. He was also a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason. Private family service will be held. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Baptist Church, Huntington, W.Va. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. 

