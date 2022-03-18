PAUL DAVID BAILEY, 68, of Huntington, husband of Deborah Bailey, died March 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He worked for the Dutch Miller Automotive Group. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 21 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; burial following in Forest Lawn Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. March 20 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you