PAUL DAVID BAILEY, 68, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Deborah Glass Bailey, his three children, James (Michelle), Justin (Tommy) and Audra. He is also survived by his three loving grandsons, Joshua, Jonah and Isaiah. He is also survived by one brother, Billy Bishop, and one sister, Gayle Shank, and a special sister-in-law, Margaret Glass Peterson (Richard), Alicia (David) Huff, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lewis Newman, his grandmother, Blanche Perdue Eads, and a very special uncle, Edward Lewis. Paul loved his family with all his heart, and his grandsons were his pride and joy. Mr. Bailey was employed by Dutch Miller Autogroup and was a loyal employee since 1981. Paul was a devoted husband and found great joy in doing special things for his wife, taking her to Pigeon Forge and the beach, and at one time riding motorcycles. Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Rev. Ken Toler. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you