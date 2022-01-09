PAUL DAVID FRANCE, 76, of Huntington, widower of Madeline France, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at UF Health The Villages Hospital in Florida. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Kevin West. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. He was born on February 26, 1945, to the late James Edgar and Anna Pearl Adkins France. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry and James Walter France, and one sister, Betty Medley. He was a retired truck driver and a veteran of the US Army. He is survived by nine children, Christine Conklin, Tina Murphy, Terry (Colleen) France, Michael (Lori) Graham, Paula France, Heather (Howie) Spradling, Amanda (Lucian) Kimler, Priscilla France and Paul (Amanda) France; twenty grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; six siblings, Lucille Evans, Danny France, Floyd France, Irene Clay, Sue Davis and Linda Porter; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

