PAUL DAVID RISHER, 86, passed away on December 26, 2021, of COVID-19. Paul was born in Huntington, West Virginia, on October 21, 1935, to Paul and Katherine Estep Risher. He studied Mechanical Engineering at Duke University and graduated in 1957.
His career path took him to many companies including McKinsey & Co., and cities including Dallas, where he met the love of his life, Patricia Munro Risher. Their first date was at a Dallas Cowboys game in 1962, which led to their marriage in New York City in 1965. They settled in Stamford, Conn., where they raised their family and lived until she died in 2014.
Early in their marriage he discovered sailing, and thus began his lifelong passion. He said buying a boat “changed his life,” and over the years all of his loved ones spent time on the water with him. He raced his Ensign on Long Island Sound and served as the navigator on Wenden in various races including the Bermuda Race. In addition to spending time on his boat, Country Road, he loved cheering for the Duke Blue Devils, the Boston Red Sox and all of his grandchildren’s sports teams.
Through the years, he spent time giving back to organizations that he cared about. He was a member of the New York Yacht Club and the Antigua Yacht Club. He served as the President of the Duke University Alumni Association, Commodore of the Ensign Class, Commodore of the Greenwich Cove Racing Association, and he cherished his time as Commodore of Indian Harbor Yacht Club (2013-2014).
His greatest joy was his family. He is survived by his daughters, Nancy Ward (Bill) of Wilton, Conn., and Cameron of Lincoln, Neb., and grandchildren, Mackenzie, Jackson and Parker Ward.
