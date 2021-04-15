PAUL DAVID ROOD, 55, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. He was born on July 2, 1965, in Huntington, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Virginia Lyons Rood; brother, Steven Thompson; and sister, Cheryl Thompson. He is survived by one brother, Brian (Kim) Rood; special niece, Elizabeth Rood; three special nephews, Austin Day, Eric and Gary Thompson; and sister, June (Gary) Sowards. He was a U.S. Army veteran. There will be no services held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

