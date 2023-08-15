Paul David Smith

PAUL DAVID "SMITTY" SMITH, 66 of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, August 11, 2023. Paul was a mechanic, truck driver, welder, electrician, carpenter, gardener, lumberjack, and jack-of-all-trades who could make or fix almost anything. Paul was a unique individual who loved his family and friends and leaves behind a void that will never be filled. He is survived by his loving wife of forty-two years, Nancy Elizabeth Mason Smith of Barboursville, W.Va.; daughter Ashley Diane Smith (Justin Allison) of Poca, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Brynn Elise Smith (Bryce Morris) and Hayden James Smith (Taylor Davis) and his beloved farm poodle, Lucy. Keeping with Paul's wishes, there will be no services. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary and Cremation Services, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, W.Va., near Barboursville, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Marshall Board of Governors hears updates on enrollment, demolitions at Marshall
- Wayne County's Holy Cross Monastery constructing new, larger church
- Inner Geek revives Drag Queen Story Time events
- Jarred David Schultz
- First scrimmage helps Herd coaches evaluate 'back end' of roster
- Cabell Midland's Petitt commits to Marshall baseball
- WVU recommends dropping 32 majors, including all world language programs
- Tuesday night obituary update
- From forbidden to 'forever': New Kanawha library center to honor Otis Laury
- Police roundup: Police say missing Barboursville man found dead in Lewisburg
Collections
- Photos: 2023 Rails & Ales Craft Beer Festival
- Photos: Marshall football practice, Aug. 12
- Photos: Huntington Comic & Toy Convention
- Photos: Dolly Dash 5k
- Photos: Holy Cross Orthodox Monastery
- Photos: 24 graduate from St. Mary's School of Nursing
- Photos: "Night with Comcast," back-to-school bash
- Photos: Fans First Day at Joan C. Edwards Stadium
- Photos: "Dolly Day," read-aloud event
- Photos: Lawrence County residents vote on Ohio Issue 1