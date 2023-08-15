The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Paul David Smith
PAUL DAVID "SMITTY" SMITH, 66 of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, August 11, 2023. Paul was a mechanic, truck driver, welder, electrician, carpenter, gardener, lumberjack, and jack-of-all-trades who could make or fix almost anything. Paul was a unique individual who loved his family and friends and leaves behind a void that will never be filled. He is survived by his loving wife of forty-two years, Nancy Elizabeth Mason Smith of Barboursville, W.Va.; daughter Ashley Diane Smith (Justin Allison) of Poca, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Brynn Elise Smith (Bryce Morris) and Hayden James Smith (Taylor Davis) and his beloved farm poodle, Lucy. Keeping with Paul's wishes, there will be no services. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary and Cremation Services, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, W.Va., near Barboursville, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

