PAUL DOUGLAS BOOTH, 67, of Huntington, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Ceredo conducted by Preacher Matthew McBrayer. Burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery. He was born on June 22, 1955 in Huntington, the son of the late Paul and Emma Jane Moore Booth. He was a plumber and pipe fitter and a member of Local 521 and Masonic Lodge 110 AF&AM Kenova. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Darlene Booth; two sons, Paul Michael Booth and David Mitchel Booth; five brothers: William, Craig, Barry, Adrian and Jeff Booth; one sister, Lucy Stephens; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Dave Reinhold. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

