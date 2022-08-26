PAUL EDWARD ASHWORTH SR., 72, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on August 24, 2022, in Huntington, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul Curtis and Corbalee Ashworth and a great-granddaughter Ellie Marie Hensley; brothers Jimmie Ashworth, Eddie Ashworth; sister Lora Belle Howerton; brother-in-law Clinton Rice. He is survived by his wife Donna Jean Ashworth; son Paul Edward (Amy) Ashworth of Hurricane, W.Va.; daughters Donna Kay (Marvin) Goodpaster of Milton, Stephanie Dawn Ashworth of Milton, Cynthia Renay (RJ) Hensley of Huntington, W.Va.; brother, Jackie (Juanita) Ashworth; sisters-in-law Theresa Ashworth, Gail Ashworth, Patricia Aldridge, Karen Smith; brothers-in-law Mike Howerton, Rick Rice, David Rice; mother-in-law and father-in-law Donald and Lueann McComas; grandchildren Ashley Johnson, Kelci Waldron, Olivia Ashworth, Alexis Browning, Ralph Hensley, Isabella Hensley; great-grandchildren Carson McCallister and Parker Blake; nephews Travis (Trista) Ashworth (who was like a son), Jason (Marisa) Howerton, Eddie (Amanda) Ashworth Jr., Eric Ashworth, Jamie (Jenny) Ashworth, Jeremiah Ashworth, Christopher Aldridge, Danny Joe Smith, Darryl Smith; nieces Jessica Howerton, Christie (Tony) Childers, Tracy (Rick) Pennington, Carrie (Mickey) White, Melonie (Bill) Hanson, Gilli Crow, Jennifer Saunders, Luewanna Sowards; several grand-nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Jerry Losh. Burial will be in Bicker Cemetery, Milton, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
