PAUL ERNEST ARTHUR, 76 of Huntington, West Virginia, passed away May 31, 2023, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born in Huntington, West Virginia, on July 21, 1946, the son of Mona Belle Johnson Arthur and the late Hiram Carl Arthur. He is preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Ara Michalle Oldaker.

Paul was a graduate of Huntington East High School Class of 1964 and West Virginia University School of Pharmacy Class of 1969. He was retired pharmacist from the VA Medical Center. In addition, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau while attending Marshall University. Paul had an unending love for his family and friends that can never be duplicated.

