PAUL HITE, 101 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, August 10, 2023. He was born March 27, 1922, in Huntington, W.Va. Paul was a retired WWII U.S. Air Force Major where he served as a B-17 Bomber Pilot; former owner of Hite Shoe Shop and part owner of Galaxy Realty. After retirement, both he and his wife Blanche made Seabrook Island their home for 30 years golfing and simply enjoying and living life to the fullest. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Blanche Lucille O'Brian Hite, daughter Margarett Lynne Breaux, brothers and sisters James Morgan Hite, Virginia Bell Hite, Ruby Hite, Ruth Hite, Russel Hite, Ella Bea Hite, Richard and Raymond Hite. Pual is survived by two grandchildren, Scott (Geneva) Straub of Huntington, W.Va., and Shelley (Todd) Shell of Huntington, W.Va.; four great-grandchildren, Blake (Abi) and Joey Shell, Jacob and Trey Straub of Huntington, W.Va.; nieces and nephews Linda Houck (Russel), Henriella Perry (Mike), Catherine Smalley (Chip) and Phillip Elza Hite (Amy). The family will receive friends from noon until 12:45 p.m. on Friday, August 18, 2023, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary and Cremation Services, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, near Barboursville. A procession will follow the visitation to Ridgelawn Memorial Park for graveside services and military honors. While flowers are appreciated, memorial donations in Paul's honor may be made to Wyngate Assisted Living of Barboursville. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Wayne County's Holy Cross Monastery constructing new, larger church
- Teen from Huntington develops trail in South Korea for Eagle Scout project
- Jim's Steak and Spaghetti House has staying power
- First scrimmage helps Herd coaches evaluate 'back end' of roster
- Daniel Bryce Keyser
- WVU recommends dropping 32 majors, including all world language programs
- From forbidden to 'forever': New Kanawha library center to honor Otis Laury
- Thursday night obituary update
- FedEx gives CF6 engine to Marshall’s Aviation Maintenance Technology program
- Park board to pursue legal action over Cabell BOE excess levy
Collections
- Photos: 2023 Rails & Ales Craft Beer Festival
- Photos: Marshall football practice, Aug. 12
- Photos: Marshall freshmen back on campus
- Photos: Huntington Comic & Toy Convention
- Photos: Holy Cross Orthodox Monastery
- Photos: Dolly Dash 5k
- Photos: Back-to-School Bash at Central City Elementary
- Photos: "Night with Comcast," back-to-school bash
- Photos: 24 graduate from St. Mary's School of Nursing
- Photos: Duke Ridgely Invitational golf tournament