Paul Hite
SYSTEM

PAUL HITE, 101 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, August 10, 2023. He was born March 27, 1922, in Huntington, W.Va. Paul was a retired WWII U.S. Air Force Major where he served as a B-17 Bomber Pilot; former owner of Hite Shoe Shop and part owner of Galaxy Realty. After retirement, both he and his wife Blanche made Seabrook Island their home for 30 years golfing and simply enjoying and living life to the fullest. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Blanche Lucille O'Brian Hite, daughter Margarett Lynne Breaux, brothers and sisters James Morgan Hite, Virginia Bell Hite, Ruby Hite, Ruth Hite, Russel Hite, Ella Bea Hite, Richard and Raymond Hite. Pual is survived by two grandchildren, Scott (Geneva) Straub of Huntington, W.Va., and Shelley (Todd) Shell of Huntington, W.Va.; four great-grandchildren, Blake (Abi) and Joey Shell, Jacob and Trey Straub of Huntington, W.Va.; nieces and nephews Linda Houck (Russel), Henriella Perry (Mike), Catherine Smalley (Chip) and Phillip Elza Hite (Amy). The family will receive friends from noon until 12:45 p.m. on Friday, August 18, 2023, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary and Cremation Services, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, near Barboursville. A procession will follow the visitation to Ridgelawn Memorial Park for graveside services and military honors. While flowers are appreciated, memorial donations in Paul's honor may be made to Wyngate Assisted Living of Barboursville. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

