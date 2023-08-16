The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

PAUL HITE, 101 of Huntington, widower of Blanche Lucelle O'Brian Hite, died Aug. 10. He was a retired U.S. Air Force Major. Friends and family gather from noon to 12:45 p.m. Aug. 18 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary and Cremation Services, Huntington. A procession will follow the visitation to Ridgelawn Memorial Park for graveside services and military honors. Flowers are appreciated, memorial donations in may be made to Wyngate Assisted Living of Barboursville. www.hensonandkitchen.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you