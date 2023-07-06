PAUL JOHN PAVLIS, 95, of Huntington, husband of Dorothy Jane Robson Pavlis, died July 3 in Legacy of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on July 8 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 11th Avenue and 7th Street. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. He retired from Swedish Match. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to the church. Visitation will be one hour before service July 8 at the church. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
EUGENE PAUL ANDERSON II, 54, of Huntington, died July 1. He was a peer counselor. Funeral se…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.