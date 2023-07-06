The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PAUL JOHN PAVLIS, 95, of Huntington, husband of Dorothy Jane Robson Pavlis, died July 3 in Legacy of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on July 8 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 11th Avenue and 7th Street. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. He retired from Swedish Match. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to the church. Visitation will be one hour before service July 8 at the church. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

