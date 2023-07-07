PAUL JOHN PAVLIS, 95, of Huntington, W.Va., died Monday July 3, 2023, in Legacy of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church 11th Ave. and 7th St., with Father Mark Elliott officiating. The burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Paul was born March 18, 1928, in Logan, W.Va. He was the youngest son of Greek immigrants, the late John Paul and Fotini (Petrou) Pavlis. Paul was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during the Korean War and he retired from Swedish Match, formerly Pinkerton Tobacco. Paul was a dedicated and life-long member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, where he and his wife spent countless hours worshiping and working. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge 53 AF&AM, Scottish Rites and the Knights of Columbus. Paul was a musician and played the saxophone in local bands during his young adulthood. He enjoyed collecting antique cut glass, knives, antique cars and never missed Lawrence Welk. He was a master at fixing discarded treasures and always enjoyed a good joke. He is preceded in death by one sister, Despina Tremoulis, and two brothers, Jim and Nick Pavlis. Survivors include his devoted wife of 60 years, Dorothy Jane Robson Pavlis, and two daughters, Lisa (Greg) Webb and Janie Pavlis. Paul was blessed with six grandchildren, Jordan Brooks Provenzano, Lakin Paul Brooks, Marena Cooney, Ryan Webb, Patrick Webb and Tristan Webb. He was also able to meet and enjoy one great -granddaughter, Aspen June Provenzano. His family was blessed to have him for 95 years and will miss him terribly. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 701 11th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701. The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the church, immediately before the funeral service. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Cruising' now allowed in Huntington on the first Sunday of each month
- UPDATE: Man fatally shot by HPD officer
- Long, Vellaithambi battle for quarterback spot
- All-Tri-State softball: Lieving large
- Dawg Dazzle makes its return to Harris Riverfront Park
- Celebrate Fourth of July with these activities
- Huntington Police ID man shot by officer; investigation reveals he was unarmed
- Dear Abby: Strict schedule leaves little room to adjust
- Zerkle hiring a 'no-brainer'
- Blenko Glass Company announces 2023 Festival of Glass
Collections
- Photos: Bubbles & Bourbon Brunch
- Photos: Summer Ice Cream Festival at Heritage Farm
- Photos: Babe Ruth 14s All-Star Series, Huntington vs. Beckley
- Photos: People cool off at Dreamland Pool
- Photos: Morgan Zerkle introduced as new softball coach at Marshall
- Photos: Independence Day celebration at Woodlands Retirement Community
- Photos: 2023 Dawg Dazzle at Harris Riverfront Park
- Photos: South Point's Party in the Park
- Photos: Workers and volunteers prepare for Summer Motion to begin
- Photos: Ironton Summer Concert Series