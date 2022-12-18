PAUL LAWRENCE HAMILTON, 73, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House on December 15, 2022. He was born on December 7, 1949 in Cabell County, W.Va., as the son of Paul Hamilton and Juanita Wellman Hamilton. He was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his wife, Susan Hamilton; his son, Sean Christopher Hamilton; a grandson, Owen Patrick Hamilton; a daughter-in-law, Christy Shaver Hamilton; and a sister, Vicki Hendricks Taylor all of Huntington. He graduated from West Junior High School, Vinson High School and Marshall University. Paul was a ROTC cadet, Vietnam era veteran, and an army reservist rising to the rank of Captain. Paul worked for the State Department of Human Rights as an investigator until his retirement. He was a 5th degree black belt and a member of the Martial Arts Hall of Fame as well as the Hamilton Clan Society. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at Reger Funeral Home. Donations may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
