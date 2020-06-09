Essential reporting in volatile times.

PAUL M. DANIELS, 81, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his residence. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Centerville Baptist Church, of which he was a member, with his son, Pastor Paul Daniels, officiating. Interment will follow in the Riggs Family Cemetery. He was born September 24, 1938, in Wayne, W.Va., a son of the late Manford and Mary Lou Damron Daniels. Paul was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy. Paul is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Mary Tienken Daniels; one daughter and son-in-law, Sharon Seitz (Rocky); one son and daughter-in-law, Paul E. Daniels (Bobbi); five grandchildren, Derek Saunders, Erin Saunders, Tyler Seitz, Adam Daniels and Hannah Daniels; and five great-grandchildren, Hailey, Dakota, Lindsey, Autumn and Logan. Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Centerville Baptist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com

