PAUL MATTHEW ANGLE, 49, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away June 6, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. He was born July 19, 1972, in Huntington, a son of the late Charles H. and Bertha Stamper Angle. He is survived by two brothers, Charles Ryan Angle (Lori) of Wilmington, Ohio and Mark Angle (Mary) of Milton, W.Va.; nieces Samantha Angle and Kaylynn Angle; nephew Kaleb Angle; fiancée Billie Savage; and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Friday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

