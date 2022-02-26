PAUL R. HALL, 83, of Huntington, husband of Allene Hall, died Feb. 25 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was the owner of Atomic Distributing. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 28 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
