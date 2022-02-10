PAUL RAY THACKER, 78, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born April 28, 1943, in Huntington, son of the late Thurman “Tod” Thacker and Alma Thacker. He is survived by his wife and love of his life, Sandee Thacker; one daughter, Lesley Ramey (Gordon); one son, Jason Thacker (Julia); two granddaughters, Darian Nay (Tom) and Mia Thacker; three grandsons, Adin Sperry, Adikus Sperry and Bryce Fuller; two great-grandsons, Ridge and Aker Nay; one brother, Dallas Thacker (Marlene); two sisters, Janice Mynes and Brenda Thacker; and numerous beloved members of extended family. He was not just a good man but the best of men, easy-going, kind, generous, hardworking and selfless. He served his community as a member of the Huntington Fire Department for 29 years and as a devoted member and deacon of Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church of Huntington. If he could be anywhere, it would be in the company of family and friends or in the great outdoors. He was a simple man, in the best of ways. He found happiness easily and everywhere. He will always be remembered for his love for Jesus and his love for everyone around him. Our world may have lost one of the greatest Godly men, but our Heavenly Father is rejoicing in bringing His loyal son home. All services will take place on Friday, February 11, 2022. The public visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until service time at 11:30 a.m. at the Reger Funeral Home. The funeral will be conducted by Pastor Jody Fortner at 11:30 a.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel, followed by the committal service and burial at Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Pallbearers for the service are Adin Sperry, Adikus Sperry, Bryce Fuller, Rodger Mitchell, Mike Gibson and Larry Marty. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
