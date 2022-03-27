PAUL RICHARD “DICK” WOLFE entered glory on February 8, 2022, from his home in Charlotte, N.C. He was born on September 5, 1940, in Huntington, W.Va.
Mr. Wolfe earned his BS degree in Chemistry from Marshall University, Huntington, W.Va.
He met the love of his life through a fishing buddy, Wink Sullivan, who later became his brother-in-law. Dick and Judy were married 57 years and were blessed with three wonderful children, Rich, Matt and Shera.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Charlie, his daughter, Shera, while in her second year of college at Southern Wesleyan University, and his parents, Pete and Edith Wolfe.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; two sons, Rich (Sherry) and Matt (Marina); two brothers, George (Joy) and JD (Millie); and two sisters, Nina (Wetzel) Perdue and Sharon Lambert; numerous nieces and nephews; and a multitude of dear friends. Dick is also survived by four wonderful grandchildren, Taylor (Darian), Daniela, Isabella and Jacob.
He served in the United States Army at Fort Detrick, Md., in the biological lab using his chemistry degree.
He had three careers, INCO, Huntington, W.Va. (now Special Metals), Barnhardt Mfg., Charlotte, N.C., and UNC Charlotte, where he worked until his death.
He was an active member of United Wesleyan Church in Charlotte, serving faithfully as a greeter on the Connections Team and active member of The Charles Crecilius Men’s Bible Class, serving as class treasurer for many years.
His wit and amazing memory entertained all who dined at our table. Many new friendships were cemented over a Sunday meal following church service.
Many friends served our family in love and support with visits and meals together during the last weeks of his life.
Dick and Judy traveled together, experiencing the wonders of the world. These memories are captured in pictures filling many photo albums and memory sticks. The greatest trip for Dick is the one he made into Glory early morning on February 8, 2022.
The celebration of Dick’s life will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 4 p.m. at Reclaim Church, 3135 Washington Blvd., Huntington, W.Va. (https://reclaimchurch.org). The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed live or later on the church YouTube channel. Friends will be received immediately following the service and are encouraged to join the family for fellowship and refreshments.
A private inurnment will take place at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
DELORES JEAN DAVIS McCLOUD — On March 23, 2022, we said our final goodbye to our protector, …
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.