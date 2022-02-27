PAUL RICHARD HALL, 83, of Huntington, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a son of the late Henry and Catherine Hall. Paul was born in Lynch, Kentucky, a southeastern Kentucky coal town. His family moved to Pikeville, Kentucky, and then to Huntington, where he met Cookie at the age of 14. After graduation from Vinson High School in 1958, they were married in November 1959 and later moved to Tampa, Florida. In 1962, Paul and Cookie returned to Huntington, where Paul began working for Cookie’s father, Al Logan, at Atomic Distributing Company. Paul and Cookie bought Atomic Distributing from “Pop” in 1971. Paul loved the beer business and was very proud of Atomic Distributing. Over the years, he made many lifelong friends and loved to tell stories of the “old days.” Paul was a proud beer wholesaler, past President of the West Virginia Beer Wholesalers Association, member and past director of the National Beer Wholesaler Association, a Kentucky Colonel, a 50-year member of the Moose Club, member of the Elk Club, a proud supporter of the University of Kentucky and Marshall University, supporters of the MU Foundation and Big Green Club. Paul and Cookie enjoyed traveling worldwide with their family. They had a special “Summertime place” in Hilton Head Island. They spent many years traveling on their boat and enjoyed meeting up with their water friends. Paul was very proud of his family and being the best “Rara” to his grandkids. He took pride in supporting them through sports and education. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his brother, David Ransel Hall, and son-in-law, Robbie Phipps. Paul is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Allene “Cookie” Hall; sister, Sue Arnold; daughters, Valerie H. Phipps and Catherine “Kitty” (Jeff) Schneider; grandchildren, Logan (Haley) Phipps, Emily (Seth) Ransbottom, Marilyn Schneider and Paul Schneider; great-granddaughter, Olivia Phipps; many nieces and nephews; and a special granddog, Odie. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be held at Reger Funeral Home on Monday, February 28, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. in the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park, in his beloved Kentucky home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
