PAUL RUSSELL "RJ" MCCOMAS JR., passed from this life to Heaven at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, on June 23, 2020, at the age of 72. RJ is survived by daughter, Lori McComas Chaffins of Ranger, W.Va.; his daughter, Shanna McComas Gardin and her husband, Charlie Gardin of Marion, N.C. Also, he raised his oldest grandson, Luke McComas (Hannah), who he loved so very much. Also he loved his grandchildren: Jess, Samuel, Grace, Simon, Spencer and Wilson; two great-grandchildren, Selah and Kaia who lit up his world; his brothers, Doug (Diana) McComas, Tommy (Cathy) McComas; and his sisters: Susie (Paul) Fields, Sheila (Greg) Sergent, and Jeanie McComas Elkins, also precious nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Reda Adkins McComas. RJ was born June 13, 1948, in West Hamlin, W.Va., to Russell and Dorthy “Bood” McComas. He graduated from Guyan Valley High School in 1967. He married his high school sweetheart, Reda, in 1969. RJ and Reda began and lived their life together on earth in Ranger, W.Va., building their home that he still lived until his death. RJ worked as a carpenter and foreman for Orders Construction and traveled all over the state for many years of his career. Later on, also started his own business, RJ Construction, and was proud to have built many beautiful homes around the Tri-State. He was known for his excellent craftsmanship and fairness to his employees and customers. RJ was a life-long athlete, playing football, basketball, and track in high school. He continued his love for sports in his adulthood by playing softball with his buddies in local leagues. RJ coached and helped his daughters become great athletes, and he was always pleased with their shared love for sports. And he LOVED WVU Mountaineer football. He loved the outdoors and loved to deer hunt in the fall with his bow or guns. He had three trophy bucks in his home which will remain there. RJ worked hard his entire life, loved his family and friends, but loved the Lord Jesus Christ more than anything. He was a servant as our Lord was and believed that loving and helping people was the most important thing we could do as disciples of Christ. The family would like to thank MU Pulmonology, St. Mary’s Medical Center nursing staff and Encompass Health for always providing excellent care. Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Pastor Joey Ferguson and grandson Luke McComas officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the funeral home.
