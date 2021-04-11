After a long illness, PAUL V. WILSON, born May 9, 1930, went to be with the Lord on April 9, 2021. He was a proud veteran of the Korean War and a superintendent overseeing many construction projects in the area. Paul was an active member of square dancing and round dancing for many years. He could be spotted many mornings talking and visiting with friends at the local McDonald’s. He is survived by his six children, 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and his loving wife of 24 years, Jewell. Paul will be deeply missed by family and friends. There will be no services or viewing according to Paul’s wishes. He donated his body to medical research at Marshall University. 

