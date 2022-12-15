Paula Jo Dundas Hamrick
PAULA JO DUNDAS HAMRICK, 61, beloved wife of Rev. Steven Hamrick, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Paula was the proud mother of her beloved daughter, April Christine Kellie Morales. Paula was the youngest daughter of the late Paul and Betty Dundas. In addition to her husband and daughter, Paula is survived by sisters Valerie Fry (Dennis) and Jane Bowen; nephews Andrew Bowen, Adam Bowen (Robyn), Nick Fry (Megan) and Stephanie Martin (Michael). Additional survivors include great nephews Aiden and Landon Bowen, Cameron and Avery (Skippy) Martin. Felicity, Anne and Lilly Fry are great nieces. We are also grateful for our special friend and neighbor, Brittany Selvage. Paula graduated from Marshall University with a B.A. degree majoring in sociology and criminal justice. She was employed by the VA Regional Office in Huntington from 1979-2016 when she retired. Working and serving West Virginia veterans was a highlight of her life, as well as being choir director for Southside and Faith United Methodist Churches and eventually Community of Grace United Methodist Church. She had friends from all walks of life, culture, and race. A funeral service to celebrate Paula's life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, December 17 at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, W.Va., with Rev. Rick Dequasie officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Paula's memory to the Hearts of Phoenix Equine Rescue. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.

