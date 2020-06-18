PAULETTA GHIZ, 78, of Huntington, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Heritage Center, Huntington. She was born January 4, 1942, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Paul and Nara Hagerman Adams. Pauletta graduated from Chesapeake High School in 1959. She worked at the Huntington Department Store in the accounting department and she was an avid bowler at Colonial Lanes where she bowled in several leagues. Her favorite hobby was reading suspense thrillers. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who will be deeply missed! In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Albert Ghiz, and a daughter, Jeanette Ghiz Hensley. Survivors include a son, John (Lisa) Ghiz; brother, Jerry (Dottie) Adams of Proctorville, Ohio; sisters, Brenda McComas of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Glenna (Charlie) Adams of Huntington; grandchildren, Tara Hensley of Huntington, whom she loved like a daughter, and Katie Ghiz and Grace Ghiz, both of Huntington; great-granddaughter, Jayden Jennings of Huntington; great-granddaughter, Niyah Green of Huntington; nieces, Stephanie McComas of London, Ohio, and Alicia Ghiz Fox (Russ Fox) of Barboursville; nephews, Mark Adams of Chesapeake, Ohio, Terry Adams of Proctorville, Ohio, Stephen Reed of Huntington and Bill (Samantha) Ghiz of Columbus, Ohio; special family members, Jo Jo Ghiz and Gina Baldwin; and special neighbors, Larry Reese, Bruce Hendrix and Kevin Chaney. Friends may call from noon until 1 p.m. Thursday at the Reger Funeral Home, with a procession leaving for the cemetery at 1 p.m. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Thursday by Pastor Trent Eastman at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, to assist with expenses. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
