Paulette Elizabeth Opp
PAULETTE ELIZABETH OPP, 80, of Huntington, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Oakmont Manor, Flatwoods, Ky. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 4 p.m. by her three sons on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Room with a View at Ritter Park Rose Garden, Huntington. Paulette was born on January 25, 1943, in Ironton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Paul Charles Hogan and Dorothy Marie Bingham Wieteki. She was a member of the color guard for the VFW in Springfield, Illinois. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Paul F. Opp Jr. She is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, Richard (Tiffany) Opp, Skip (Kristina) Opp, Ian (Christina) Opp; seven grandchildren, Joseph, John, Madison, Hunter, Taylor, Jonathan, and Chloe Opp; two great-grandchildren, Leighton Opp and Oliver Greathouse; one sister, Amy (Bob) Cross; three nephews, Paul, Michael, and Ryan; two nieces, Danielle and Catherine, and many loving friends. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

