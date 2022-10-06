PAULINE BLEDSOE, 89, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on October 4, 2022.
She was born January 29, 1933, in Milton, W.Va., a daughter of the late Oscar and Thelma Smith Chapman. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Dorothy Chapman, Violet Courts, Norma Stratton, David Chapman, Charles Chapman, and Richard Chapman.
She is survived by her son Clifton Dewain Bledsoe (Connie); sisters Ora Cain of Milton, Linda Stewart (Bruce) of California, Donna Weekley of Ona; brothers Johnny Chapman (Faye) of Milton, Donald Chapman (Janet) of Milton; two grandchildren, Stacey Bledsoe of Huntington, and Brent Bledsoe (Haile) of Beckley. She was a beloved Mamaw who loved her two grandsons, Stacey and Brent and her cats were also a very important part of her life. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was the piano player for over 25 years for Pleasant Valley Church. She was an LPN for St. Mary's Hospital for 25 years then continued to be a caregiver for numerous individuals throughout the Tri-State area until her own health started to decline.
A very special thanks to Hospice of Huntington and to the wonderful care givers Retha, Janet, and Emmy that assisted during this difficult time.
Funeral services will be at noon Friday, October 7, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
