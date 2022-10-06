PAULINE BLEDSOE, 89, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on October 4, 2022.

She was born January 29, 1933, in Milton, W.Va., a daughter of the late Oscar and Thelma Smith Chapman. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Dorothy Chapman, Violet Courts, Norma Stratton, David Chapman, Charles Chapman, and Richard Chapman.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you