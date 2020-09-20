Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

PAULINE FAE KNAPP, 88, of Hurricane, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Pauline retired as an elementary school teacher at Anne Bailey Elementary in St. Albans. She was a member of Poca Baptist Church and a former member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Dayton E. Knapp; her children, Gary E. Knapp (Barbara) and Pamela K. Ochala (Tom); grandchildren, Dayton E. Knapp II (Lisa) and Sherra Benton (Jason); seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Jo Ann Mullins (Dick). A celebration of Pauline’s life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Facial masks and social distancing guidelines will be required at all services. For those unable to attend, we will be livestreaming the service at the Chapman Funeral Home WV YouTube channel. You may share memories of Pauline and condolences with the family by visiting her tribute page at www.ChapmanFuneralHomes.com. Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Knapp family.  

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.