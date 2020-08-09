Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


PAULINE FAE KNAPP, 88, of Hurricane, W.Va., passed away Tuesday August 4, 2020. Born September 26, 1931 in Dunbar, West Virginia, Pauline was a daughter of the late Cecil and Lura Miller. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Donald Miller. Pauline retired as an elementary school teacher at Anne Bailey Elementary in St. Albans. She was a member of Poca Baptist Church and a former member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. She is survived by husband of 71 years, Dayton E. Knapp; her children, Gary E. Knapp (Barbara) and Pamela K. Ochala (Tom); grandchildren, Dayton E. Knapp II (Lisa) and Sherra Benton (Jason); seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Jo Ann Mullins (Dick). A celebration of Pauline's life will be held at a later date. Once the dates and times are determined, a notification will appear in the newspaper. In the meantime, you may share memories of Pauline and condolences with the family by visiting her tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com. Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the Knapp family.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.