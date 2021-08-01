On July 30, 2021, PAULINE H. ADAMS RYDER gathered with the saints and her Lord and Savior. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Calvin C. Ryder; daughter, Dinah Ryder Smith; son-in-law, Kenny Smith; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Ryder; parents, Lowell and Naomi Adams; sisters, Maxine Adams, Christine Adams Johnson and Anna Faye Adams Spencer; and brothers, Charles Adams, Herman Adams, David Adams and Joe Adams. She was survived by one sister, Velva Adams Thompson of Virginia; one son, Jerry Ryder of Lesage; one daughter, Joyce Ryder Coyner of Lesage; and a very special son-in-law, Scott Coyner of Lesage; seven grandchildren, Brent Ryder, Matt (Jennifer) Ryder, Samantha (Jared) Childers, Chris Smith, Jack Smith, Tiffani Smith and Adam Smith. She was blessed with 11 great-grandchildren and three special “adopted” grandchildren, Becky Brewster, Cassandra Hill Lawrence and Shelby Hill. Pauline was a caregiver for many people throughout her life. She and her husband, Calvin, made their home on Blue Sulphur Road, where they welcomed all who came their way with open arms. Many people were blessed by their generous hearts and loving home. She was a member of Cox Landing United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be conducted at Cox Landing United Methodist Church, 5995 Cox Landing Road, Lesage, WV 25537, on Monday, August 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Pauline’s dear friend Pastor Carl Mouser and Pastor Charlie Mays officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Brent Ryder, Matt Ryder, Jack Smith, Scott Coyner, Jared Childers and Larry Spencer will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Jim Franklin, Songs in the Night Radio Program, 112A Argus Lane No. 303, Mooresville, NC 28117, or to Cox Landing United Methodist Church. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Tammy Bannister and Camille for their years of dedication to Pauline and her health. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705, near Barboursville, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
