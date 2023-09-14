PAULINE HARBOUR MORRISON, 87, of Barboursville, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Services will be conducted Friday, September 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Chapman's Mortuary with burial following in Forest Lawn Cemetery, with Pastor Cliff Burdette officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Pauline was born in Culloden, W.Va., on February 5, 1936. She was preceded in death by her parents Oliver Harbour and Viola Chaney Harbour, her son Marvin Gregory Morrison, daughter-in-law Rebecca Morrison, granddaughter Melissa Morrison, and several of her siblings. Survivors include her sister Charlotte Wood, daughter Kathy (David) Susman, granddaughter Allison Susman, grandson Gregory Morrison, great-granddaughters Mackenzie and Kelsy Rowe and several close friends who loved her, two of her longest friends being Opal Simmons and Gracie Bragg. Pauline was a graduate of Milton High School, Milton, W.Va. She worked for many years as a seamstress at Corbin Ltd. She was a faithful member of New Life Church, Huntington, W.Va. The family would like to thank the staff of Kingsbrook Lifecare Center, Calvary Baptist Church and Community Hospice of Ashland, Ky., as well as close friends Gracie Bragg and Claudette Prichard for the exceptional care and compassion they showed her. If desired, donations can be made in Pauline's honor to Community Hospice of Ashland, Ky., or New Life Church, Huntington, W.Va. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Pauline Harbour Morrison, please visit our Sympathy Store. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cabell Midland band director to make his last mark on the football field
- Chuck Landon: Herd losing streak to ECU continues; WVU wins
- Ironton, Midland to meet at the Joan in battle of titans
- Jack & the Bean serves coffee with smiles on opening day
- Man dead after police standoff in Wayne County
- Knights rush past Fighting Tigers, 34-21
- Late burst vaults Herd to 31-13 win over ECU
- Wayne County teacher, Cabell County staff member receive statewide education awards
- Dear Abby: Prior postpartum issues create unease for family
- West Virginia's first medical adult day care center unveiled
Collections
- Photos: Cabell Midland tops Ironton, 34-21
- Photos: "Mom Tackle Night" for Huntington football team
- Photos: Fit Fest 2023
- Photos: Fairland vs. Trimble, football
- Photos: Second annual SandFest
- Photos: Ohio high school football, Dawson-Bryant vs. South Point
- Photos: Ronald McDonald House of Huntington hosts Community Block Party
- Photos: Marshall students rally in response to proposed WVU program cuts
- Photos: High School Volleyball
- Photos: Facing Hunger Foodbank celebrates 40 years of service