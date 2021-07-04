MRS. PAULINE OUIDA GIPSON, née Farrow, age 85, of Huntington, W.Va., quietly passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Condolences may be sent to the family using P.O. Box 778, Upper Marlboro, MD 20773. Memorial services to be announced and will be held in Clinton, Md., where she resided with her daughter, Kim Crawford.

