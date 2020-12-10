PAULINE PETERS, 81, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, in the Heritage Center. Private burial will be in Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, W.Va. She was born on August 26, 1939, in Jacksonville, Fla., the daughter of the late William and Alene Graybill. She was a retired Investigator for Equifax. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a great-grandson, Spencer Fogle. She is survived by her son, Doug Peters; daughters and sons-in-law, Angel Lake (Bobby) of Eleanor, W.Va., Susan Bryant of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., and Evelyn Peters of W.Va.; numerous grandchildren including a special granddaughter, Jennifer Fogle, and numerous great-grandchildren; nieces, Alice Adkins and Julie Sharp, and nephew, Jeff Adkins; and a special cousin, Wanda Adkins. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com

