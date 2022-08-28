PAULINE R. KAPLAN, 92, of Huntington, mother of Allen Kaplan of Huntington, died Aug. 25 in The Wyngate, Barboursville. She retired as Administrator for the American Red Cross. Service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 1 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in the B'nai Israel Section of Spring Hill Cemetery. Great appreciation is extended to The Wyngate at Barboursville staff, for their care of Pauline. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to B'nai Sholom Congregation. www.klingelcarpenter.com.

