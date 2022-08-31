PAULINE R. KAPLAN, 92, of Huntington, died Thursday, August 25, 2022 at The Wyngate, Barboursville. She was born May 17, 1930 in Ashland, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Theodore R. and Julia E. Cantor Kaplan. Sister Jeanne Kaplan Dunn; brothers Norton Kaplan and Samuel Kaplan also preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Huntington High School, attended Marshall University and Huntington Business School. She was a member of the Board of Directors for Metro Community Federal Credit Union, EMS, SBA, and Southside Neighborhood Association. Member of B'nai Sholom Congregation, Daughters of Israel, B'nai Sholom Sisterhood and lifetime member of the Huntington Chapter of Hadassah. She taught Religious School for many years and retired after 40 years of service as Administrator for the American Red Cross. She is survived by her son, Allen Kaplan of Huntington, numerous nieces and nephews and many friends, colleagues and acquaintances. Services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary by Rabbi Robert D. Judd. Burial will follow in the B'nai Israel Section of Spring Hill Cemetery. Great appreciation is extended to The Wyngate at Barboursville staff, for their care of Pauline. Expressions of sympathy may be made to B'nai Sholom Congregation. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
