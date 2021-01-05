PAULINE SMITH GILKERSON, 98, passed away peacefully January 3, 2021, at Woodlands Retirement Community in Huntington. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Erie Lakin Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James H. “Dick” Gilkerson of Prichard, W.Va.; a twin brother, Paul Smith; a sister, Hazel Smith Gilkerson; a brother, Homer Smith; and a step-daughter-in-law, Martha Gilkerson. Pauline is survived by a step-son, Donald R. “Dickie” Gilkerson (Anita) of Kenova; granddaughters, Lisa Northup (Joe) of West Chester, Ohio, Erin Rich (David) of Huntington; great-granddaughter, Savannah Northup; and great-grandsons, Judson, Bennett and Brooks Rich. She is also survived by a niece, Elizabeth Crose (John); great-niece, Kelly Holland (Peter) and their children Andrew and Anna; and a great-nephew, Michael Crose (Lisa), all of Durham, N.C. Pauline was loved and adored by her family, who affectionately referred to her as "Peanie." Her determination and spark will be greatly missed. Pauline retired from Appalachian Power Company after working in Roanoke, Va., and Huntington for over 30 years. She was one of many women who worked to support the war efforts during World War II who became affectionately known as "Rosie the Riveters." In recent years, the "Rosies" were recognized with a proclamation by the mayor of Huntington, and she was honored to participate in social events and the ringing of bells with fellow local "Rosies." Pauline was also an avid traveler in her younger days. She attended two World's Fairs and made a pilgrimage to the Holy Land. Pauline was committed to her faith and was a lifelong member of The Big Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Gay, W.Va. She cherished her church community and was dedicated to the service of the Lord. In addition to her commitment to her faith and family, she was known to have a passion for bowling. Pauline was a member of a weekly bowling league until the age of 95. She did not surprise her teammates when she bowled a 200 game. Pauline loved being with family and always looked forward to the annual Lakin reunion where she could share memories and stories with her cousins and enlighten the younger generations. Graveside rites will take place Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at 11:30 at East Ashland Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens, 422 55th St., Ashland, with Pastor Tony Perry officiating. The arrangements are being managed by Reger Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Huntington. A celebration of Pauline's life is planned for a later date. The family wishes to express gratitude to the Hospice caregivers as well as the staff of Woodlands Retirement Community for the excellent care she was given. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to: The Big Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, PO Box 632, Fort Gay, WV 25514 or Hospice of Huntington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
