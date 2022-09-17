Pauline Snodgrass Terry
On September 15, 2022, angels escorted PAULINE SNODGRASS TERRY through the pearly gates of Heaven to meet the Lord and be reunited with her beloved husband, Junior Willis Terry; her parents, Albert and Ella Snodgrass; her daughter, Kathy Terry Gibson, her granddaughter, Amy Michelle Cazad; her brother, Jimmy Snodgrass; and her sister, Bonnie Snodgrass, along with many other loved ones who have gone on before.

Pauline leaves behind two heartbroken children, Claudia Terry Pemberton and George "Bubby" Terry, and daughter-in-law and loving caregiver, Becky Young Terry. Also left behind are Pauline's cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren Pauletta and Jeff Fraley, Dr. Sasha and Brian Myers, Kenny Lovejoy Terry, Dylan Terry, and Matthew and Megan Hicks. Ruth Arix Snodgrass, Pauline's sister-in-law and best friend (along with her family), also mourn the loss of Pauline. Pauline will be profoundly missed but will continue to live on in the hearts and memories of those who loved her beyond words.

