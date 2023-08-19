The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Pearley Frazier
SYSTEM

PEARLEY FRAZIER, 88, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Monday, August 14, 2023, at his residence. Pearley was born November 16, 1934, in Fort Gay, a son of the late Barney and Edith Marshall Frasher. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a retired electrician from Armco Steel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife Joyce Ilene Frazier and numerous siblings. He is survived by his children Terry Frazier (Bev), Bambi Frazier and Kristie Cyrus (Eddie); he had a host of loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. Graveside service will be conducted at noon, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Christian Cemetery on Big Hurricane Creek Road. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at rollinsfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you