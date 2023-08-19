PEARLEY FRAZIER, 88, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Monday, August 14, 2023, at his residence. Pearley was born November 16, 1934, in Fort Gay, a son of the late Barney and Edith Marshall Frasher. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a retired electrician from Armco Steel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife Joyce Ilene Frazier and numerous siblings. He is survived by his children Terry Frazier (Bev), Bambi Frazier and Kristie Cyrus (Eddie); he had a host of loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. Graveside service will be conducted at noon, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Christian Cemetery on Big Hurricane Creek Road. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at rollinsfh.com.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two indicted in fatal shooting of D.P. Dough employee
- Jim's Steak and Spaghetti House has staying power
- Police roundup: Two arrested on felony drug charges
- Teen from Huntington develops trail in South Korea for Eagle Scout project
- Daniel Bryce Keyser
- Mystery Hole celebrates 50 years of mystifying visitors
- WVU recommends dropping 32 majors, including all world language programs
- FedEx gives CF6 engine to Marshall’s Aviation Maintenance Technology program
- Park board to pursue legal action over Cabell BOE excess levy
- From forbidden to 'forever': New Kanawha library center to honor Otis Laury
Collections
- Photos: Marshall conducts freshman convocation
- Photos: Marshall freshmen back on campus
- Photos: Holy Cross Orthodox Monastery
- Photos: 2023 Rails & Ales Craft Beer Festival
- Photos: Marshall football practice, Aug. 12
- Photos: Back-to-School Bash at Central City Elementary
- Photos: Ashland tops Raceland in season opener
- Photos: Huntington Comic & Toy Convention
- Photos: Dolly Dash 5k
- Photos; 69th Annual Pilot Club of Huntington Antiques Show and Sale