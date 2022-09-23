Peggy Ann Mays
PEGGY ANN MAYS, 85, of Barboursville, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville by Pastor David Cardwell. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. She was born November 20, 1936, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Hez and Goldie Lusher Mills. She was preceded in death by her husband, Max Wendell Mays; son Richard Allen Mays; brother Richard Mills; sisters Marcella Wilmoth and Betty Johnson. She is survived by her sons, Gregory Allen Mays and Wendell and Debra Mays, all of Barboursville; daughter-in-law Sherry Mays of Hartville, Ohio; sister Charlene Crysler of Burlington, W.Va.; brother Buddy and Dorothy Mills, Barboursville; special friend, sister-in-law, Pat Mills of Barboursville; grandchildren, Ricky and Tracey Mays, Lisa and Allen of Barboursville, Christopher and Olivia Mays of Huntington; great-grandchildren Mckayla, Megan, Willie, Aiden, Brady and Billy; one great- great-grandchild; and a very special thanks to Jan Wilmoth for a daughter she never had. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com allace.

