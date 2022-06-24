PEGGY JANE BALDWIN, 93 of Kenova, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Grayson Assisted Living. She was born March 7, 1929, daughter of the late John and Zora Hunt George. She was also preceded by a daughter, Carol Malcolm, son John Scott Malcolm, and husbands Blaine Malcolm, Forest Gough and Larry Baldwin. Peggy retired from Wayne County Board of Education as secretary at Buffalo High School. She is survived by a son, Philip (Misti Broyles) Malcolm of Kenova, and niece Laura Malcolm of Florida. Honoring her wishes, services will be private for the family. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park.

