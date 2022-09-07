PEGGY JEAN GENTRY, 82, of Culloden, W.Va., passed away Friday, September 2, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, September 9, 2022, at Simmons Ridge Cemetery, Amsterdam, Ohio. She was born October 10, 1939, in Culloden, W.Va., a daughter of the late Hersey McCallister and Virginia Gilbert McCallister Roby. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Carnell Gentry; grandson Robert Beaver and her brother, Jimmy McCallister. She is survived by eight children, Barbara Takas, Carnell Gentry Jr., Patricia Ross, Lewis Gentry, Pamela Kolar, Beverly Birkhimer, Melinda Gentry, and David Gentry; sister Betty Kustrin; and brothers Jerry and Roger McCallister. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you