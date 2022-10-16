PEGGY JEAN MEADOWS, 88, of Glenwood, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Cabell Health Care Center. She was born September 19, 1934 in Milton, W.Va., a daughter of the late Roy and Ollie Fetty Meadows. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Billy L. Meadows; one sister, Irene Hicks; and by three brothers: Shelby Meadows, Donald Meadows and Bernard Meadows. She was a member of Bias Chapel Church. The family will always remember her for all of her funny sayings in life, "Home James", "Root-it-to-it" and Gizzyboo". She is survived by one daughter, Regina Morgan (Charlie); one son, Dorin Meadows (Gayle); three grandchildren: Sabrina Vance (Tommy), Jacqueline Meadows and Timothy Meadows (Rebecca); three great-grandchildren: Brayden Vance, Addyson Vance and Emilee Meadows; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Dorin Garrett officiating. Burial will follow in Bias Chapel Cemetery, Milton. Friends may visit from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
