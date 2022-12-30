PEGGY JO PYLES, 86 of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Kenova. She was born October 28, 1936, in Branchland, W.Va., a daughter of the late Lucian and Verla Ellen Triplett Messinger. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Malana Ellen Sharp, one grandson, Michael Shane Sharp, and one great-granddaughter, Emma Kaitlin Sias. She is survived by one daughter, Sherry Lyell of Barboursville; one son, Michael Stowers (Sheri); eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; four great- great-grandchildren; and her four-legged baby, Tiny. The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington and her caregiver, Carrie. She will be missed by her family and friends. Visitation will be from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

